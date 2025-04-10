2 kids unaccounted for, 4 buildings burned in Millville, New Jersey fire, officials say

Two young people are unaccounted for and multiple buildings are damaged after a fire overnight in Millville, New Jersey, authorities said Thursday.

The fire broke out on 4th Street around 11 p.m. and spread to four buildings, including two duplexes. A total of six dwellings were impacted by the flames, Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein said.

The first and second floors of one building collapsed which then damaged natural gas lines in the area and the fire then became a gas-fed fire.

Carl Holliday

"We had issues with water supply; they used all the water they had in their tanks, 1,000 gallons in the engine, 300 gallons in the tower, and then we had a fire hydrant issue," Wettstein said.

Firefighters had to lay over 1,000 feet of supply lines to two other hydrants to get enough water, Wettstein said.

A total of 23 people were displaced between the six residences.

Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots and investigators are looking into the cause.

CBS News Philadelphia

The fire was so hot it caused melting damage to the front end of a fire engine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.