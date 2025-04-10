Watch CBS News
Local News

2 kids unaccounted for, 4 buildings burned in Millville, New Jersey fire, officials say

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt,
Brandon Goldner

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Two young people are unaccounted for and multiple buildings are damaged after a fire overnight in Millville, New Jersey, authorities said Thursday.

The fire broke out on 4th Street around 11 p.m. and spread to four buildings, including two duplexes. A total of six dwellings were impacted by the flames, Millville Fire Chief John Wettstein said.

The first and second floors of one building collapsed which then damaged natural gas lines in the area and the fire then became a gas-fed fire.

millville-fire.jpg
Carl Holliday

"We had issues with water supply; they used all the water they had in their tanks, 1,000 gallons in the engine, 300 gallons in the tower, and then we had a fire hydrant issue," Wettstein said.

Firefighters had to lay over 1,000 feet of supply lines to two other hydrants to get enough water, Wettstein said.

A total of 23 people were displaced between the six residences.

Firefighters are still on the scene putting out hot spots and investigators are looking into the cause.

4am-to-8-am-clean-aircheck-250410-frame-296558.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The fire was so hot it caused melting damage to the front end of a fire engine. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.