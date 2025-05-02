Fire in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania grows to 4-alarms, county officials say

Fire in Bethlehem, Pa. grows to 4-alarms, county officials say

Emergency crews are working to extinguish a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, according to Northampton County officials.

The fire broke out Friday at around 1:15 p.m. at the Five 10 Flats apartment complex on East 3rd Street. Fire officials said the luxury complex, which is located in the South Side Historic District of Bethlehem, has 95 units, and no injuries have been reported.

Chopper 3 was over the scene, showing firefighters battling the blaze on the complex's roof.

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the Five 10 Flats apartment complex in Bethlehem as firefighters battled the four-alarm fire Friday afternoon. CBS Philadelphia

3rd Street is a busy area filled with restaurants, shops, a casino and the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks is also nearby.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.