Crews responding to large fire at former New Jersey Avenue School building in Atlantic City

Firefighters are responding to a massive fire that broke out at a former school building in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In a social post, the City of Atlantic City shared that a structure fire broke out at the old New Jersey Avenue School building, which has been closed for over a decade. The school, which is located at New Jersey and Arctic avenues, closed its doors in 2012 when the Pennsylvania Avenue School opened. The empty building was heavily damaged later that year during Hurricane Sandy, rendering it unusable, according to Atlantic City Public Schools.

CBS News Philadelphia

According to the district, the former school was set to be demolished and made into a new administration building. The building was constructed in 1925.

The call reporting the fire came in just after 6 p.m., the city wrote on social media. No one was inside the building when the fire broke out.

The school building is just under 1.5 miles from the Atlantic City Convention Center.

It's unclear at this time what caused the fire.

CBS News Philadelphia

contributed to this report.