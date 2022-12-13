Watch CBS News
Fire at vacant West Philadelphia building under investigation

West Philadelphia fire under investigation
West Philadelphia fire under investigation 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Firefighters battled intense flames and freezing temperatures in West Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. A fire broke out just before 1 a.m. on the 600 block of North Preston Street in the city's Powelton neighborhood. 

The building where the fire happened was vacant, CBS3 has learned. 

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

