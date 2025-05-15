$6 million in fentanyl seized in North Philadelphia, dismantling cross-state drug trafficking ring

Authorities disbanded a Philadelphia-based drug trafficking network and seized 41 pounds of fentanyl and the animal tranquilizer xylazine in North Philly this week, which was worth an estimated $6.2 million.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said in a news release that seven people were arrested after they were caught packaging the drugs while law enforcement conducted search warrants at a home and garage on the 2800 block of North Franklin Street. Investigators say some arrests were also made during vehicle stops.

Pa. Office of Attorney General

The attorney general's office said individuals packaging fentanyl attempted to destroy the evidence by throwing it into a sink, causing intoxicants to become airborne and exposing officers. Multiple officers were treated for ingestion and ultimately released.

The AG's office worked in tandem with the Philadelphia Police Department, Homeland Security, Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office to serve the search warrants.

Francisco Quesada, 40, Juan Fransella, 36, Rony Molina-Rodriquez, 29, Alexander Rodriquez Crouset, 38, Victor Jose Herrera Castillo, 33, Alexi Queada Herrera, 44, and Juan Ortiz, 37, were all charged with corrupt organizations, possession with intent to deliver and related offenses in connection with the drug bust.

Investigators estimate that at least 200,000 doses of fentanyl were to be distributed in the Pittsburgh area. Officers also seized $185,000 in suspected drug profits.

Pa. Office of Attorney General

"We simply cannot overstate the dangers of fentanyl or the great police work involved here which surely saved the lives of countless Pennsylvanians who these drug traffickers intended to profit from," Sunday said. "We seized hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly doses, which were headed to communities across the Commonwealth. I commend the officers who put themselves in harm's way to stop this trafficking operation, and am thankful no one was seriously injured."

The Office of Attorney General's Drug Strike Force Section will prosecute the cases.