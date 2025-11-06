FBI arrests Rowan University student suspected of terroristic intentions, school says

The FBI has arrested a Rowan University student on suspicion of terroristic intentions, the school announced in a statement Thursday.

Rowan identified the student as Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal, a freshman from Montclair, New Jersey, and a computer science major. Jimenez-Guzal was arrested Tuesday and indicted in federal court on Wednesday, and remains in federal custody, the university said.

The university said the FBI had notified them before the arrest that agents were investigating the student.

"At no time during the investigation was there ever a threat to the University community," Ali A.Houshmand, the president of Rowan, said in a letter to the campus community. "The safety and integrity of our campus community are always our top priorities, and the University has a long-standing practice of cooperating fully with law enforcement at the local, state and federal levels."

The university said it will continue to cooperate with authorities and follow the guidance of federal investigators.