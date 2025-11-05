Third person arrested, charged in thwarted "terrorist attack" in Michigan, feds say

A third person was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with a "potential terrorist attack" in Michigan that was foiled by federal investigators.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Ayob Nasser, 19, of Dearborn, was charged in an amended complaint with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS. Two other people, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, both from Dearborn, were also charged.

All three men were charged with having firearms that would be used to commit an act of terrorism on behalf of ISIS.

"We will not stop. We will follow the tentacles where they lead. We will continue to stand guard with the FBI against terrorism," said U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. in a statement.

The arrest comes as the Dearborn Police Department confirmed that the FBI and Michigan State Police were "conducting operations within the city." Police say there was no threat to the public.

On Oct. 31, federal authorities arrested five people, who they say were inspired by Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, a former member of the Michigan Army National Guard who was arrested in May for allegedly planning an ISIS-inspired attack against a U.S. Army site in Warren, Michigan.

Said, 19, was accused of providing support for a planned attack on the U.S. Army's Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command facility at the Detroit Arsenal. Sources told CBS News that one person from the group may have known Said.

In addition to Wednesday's arrest, law enforcement sources told CBS News that two people were arrested in New Jersey, one of whom was taken into custody at the food court at the Newark Liberty International Airport. Sources say the suspects allegedly planned to join the Islamic State and were planning to travel to Syria soon after the arrests in Michigan.