The Franklin Institute's 12th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance is the perfect Father's Day date night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wydea Rudd is her father, Kenneth Clark's, only child. At 46 years old, there's nothing she loves more than simply dancing with her dad.

"We're really solid," Rudd said. "It gets rocky sometimes but, in a world where Brown dads have a bad rep, I've got a good one. My dad's always been in my corner he got my back."

"She's been close to my heart," Clark said. "People see her and they're like, 'That's Kenny the tire man's daughter!"

This Father's Day, Rudd and Clark will be dancing the night away under the stars at The Franklin Institute for the 12th Annual Daddy-Daughter Dance and dinner on Sunday, June 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is hosted by Daddy University, a school for parent education that offers free and low-cost fatherhood classes to men in Philadelphia.

"It's like the Met Gala but it's also like Shrek and Far Far Away combined," Daddy University Founder and CEO, Joel Austin, said. "I'm talking about girls in gowns and pearls. But the reality of this dance is that these fathers help them build self-esteem."

Austin said the event doesn't have an age limit, nor is it limited to biological fathers.

"[It can be a] father figure, stepfather, coach, mentor or older brother," he said. "It's amazing. It steps up what their expectations are."

For Clark and Rudd, the dance has become something they look forward to every Father's Day.

"They didn't have [this dance] when my daughter was little, so I just savor the moment [now]," Clark said.

"Your dad is your first love," Rudd said. "So your dad sets the tone and daddy-daughter is like a date."