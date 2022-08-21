Watch CBS News
Father and son shot in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A father and his son were shot three times in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m.

The victims were found on the living room floor, officials say.

Police say the 43-year-old father was shot in the back while his 16-year-old son was shot in the right arm and the right thigh. Both victims were transported to local hospitals. 

The boy was placed in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children while his father was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

No arrests were made at this point.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 1:12 PM

