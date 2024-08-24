FarmerJawn in Pennsylvania holds "Only Love Grows Here" pop-up after being targeted by vandals

FarmerJawn in Chester County holds pop-up after being targeted by vandals

WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Black-owned farm in Chester County is proving love always wins.

Christa Barfield, owner of FarmerJawn in Westtown Township, held an "Only Love Grows Here" pop-up event on Saturday at the farm in response to vandals targeting the farm earlier this month.

"Certainly feeling the love, certainly feeling the support by the community, and the increase of people coming from far and wide as well has been a lovely surprise," Barfield said.

The pop-up event brought hundreds of people to the farm to prove that light can always overcome darkness.

"Regardless of what evil still lurks around in our communities, that love really can outshine everything," she said.

Earlier this month, one of Barfield's employees found a swastika spray painted on the barn.

Westtown-East Goshen police are investigating the vandalism and have since increased patrols around the farm.

"It's obviously horrible that we treat people that way. There's no reason for it," said customer Susan Ward.

Ward was one of the many people who attended the event.

She said she felt compelled to come after she heard about the incident.

"I saw what happened. I immediately reached out to some people from church and said we have to go over there and support her," Ward said. "No matter what you're doing that day, drop everything and show up. I think that what you see here is the power of community."

A powerful outpouring of support for FarmerJawn, proving that love will always trump hate.

As for the investigation, police continue to search for the person or persons responsible for the vandalism.

If you have any information that helps, you're encouraged to give the police a call.