Fans send off Eagles in style to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We're counting down to Super Bowl 57. Just eight days left until kickoff between the Eagles and the Chiefs. The Birds are flying out Sunday.

The Oxford Valley Mall was bursting with Eagle pride Saturday as about 600 fans gathered to wish the team good luck before they head to Arizona.

CBS Philadelphia: How do you think the Eagles are going to do?

Andy Saccomandi: Great! We're going to kill the Chiefs.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and running back Boston Scott were on hand along with running back Kenny Gainwell and wide receiver Quez Watkins. All of them signed autographs and took pictures with fans.

"It was a fun experience," Kaylee said. "I almost cried. It's because I never had this opportunity in my life."

Hundreds of @Eagles fans are at Oxford Valley Mall this afternoon to meet some of the players before the team heads to Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Dynasty Sports & Framing is hosting the send-off rally. Tickets are sold out. pic.twitter.com/uoMGEXhO3v — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) February 4, 2023

Jim Slattery from Levittown was the first in line. He waited three hours to meet the players.

"It was pretty empty when I first got here at 10," Slattery said. "And it started filling up shortly after that."

James Williams is the president of Dynasty Sports and Framing, the company that organized the rally.

"Not a lot of people can afford Super Bowl tickets," Williams said. "But you can come to Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne and you can meet four of the players that are going to be out in Arizona."

The biggest Eagles fan at the mall might just be Will Roller from Bensalem. He says he paid $5,000 to get his back tattooed with the names of all the Eagles players who won the 2018 Super Bowl.

"When the Eagles win the Super Bowl against the Chiefs, I'm going to go a couple weeks afterwards to get my front tatted up," Roller said.

Fans have full confidence the team will bring home a win.