Watch CBS News
Local News

Family invites public to Jerry Blavat celebration of life

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Friends remember legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat
Friends remember legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat 02:45

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.

A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. 

The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.

The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.

Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. 

"Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 3:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.