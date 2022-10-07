Family devastated following tragic death of 81-year-old in East Germantown hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An 81-year-old woman died from her injuries after she was hit by a car last week in East Germantown. Police released surveillance videos of the vehicle wanted in an effort to find the driver responsible.

They hope someone might recognize the SUV. Investigators say it crashed into 81-year-old Elizabeth Parker on Chelten Avenue near Musgrave Street last Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Police released surveillance images of the vehicle wanted in the East Germantown hit-and-run. Philadelphia police

CBS3 spoke with Parker's family on Thursday night. They are devastated by their loss.

"We grew up around here, so I have sons. I have nephews that know a lot of people from the area. So we're also looking. My mom was killed and he killed us, that's what he did. He killed us too because I'm sick. You try to stay strong, but I'm sick. Like my chest, my stomach. I'm sick because again, that was my mother," the victim's daughter Tina said.

81-yo Elizabeth Parker died this morning after being struck last week by a hit-and-run driver as she crossed Musgrave St + Chelten Ave in Germantown. Her family is pleading for the driver to surrender. Police released new photos of the SUV involved in the crash. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/hVCVLfG9jJ — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) October 7, 2022

Parker leaves behind five children, 28 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.