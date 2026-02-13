Falls Bridge, Kelly Drive closed in Philadelphia as crews respond to train fire scene
The Falls Bridge and part of Kelly Drive are closed on Friday morning for Philadelphia police and fire activity at the scene of a train fire that broke out Thursday.
Images from Chopper 3 showed a fire hose running across the Falls Bridge around 6:30 a.m., feeding a fire truck near the train tracks along the Schuylkill River.
The truck was spraying water on a charred railcar that was seen on fire on Thursday afternoon. The fire in the Conrail rail car, a trash car, was brought under control around 4 p.m. Thursday.
It's possible the blaze rekindled overnight and crews needed to spray more water on the train car.
Kelly Drive is closed between the Falls Bridge and Ridge Avenue.