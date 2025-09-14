Fair weather, comfortable humidity holds through Sunday in Philadelphia region. Here's the forecast.

Partly cloudy, mild overnight into Sunday, some fog towards the morning

Fair weather continues through Sunday under high pressure. Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s, and some patchy fog possible in rural spots.

Sunday will bring another pleasant day with sunshine early, a few afternoon clouds, and highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity stays comfortable.

A weakening front slides through Sunday night with little impact aside from patchy evening showers or fog. Monday stays warm and a bit muggy, with highs near 80 inland and cooler readings along the coast. By Tuesday, a coastal low lifting north brings increasing clouds and a chance for spotty showers, especially across southern Delaware and New Jersey.

Midweek looks more unsettled as the offshore low passes nearby. Showers and periods of steadier rain may move inland Tuesday night through Thursday, though amounts remain uncertain.

Highs will generally run in the 70s with cooler readings if clouds linger. Drier weather returns Friday with highs back near 80. Another cold front could approach next weekend.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 86, Low 62.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 84, Low 62.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 78, Low 63.

Wednesday: Few late showers. High 73, Low 63.

Thursday: An early shower? High 80, Low 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 87, Low 64.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 66.

