Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend – Eagles-Rams, Dry Vibes, Winterfest, Delco: The Movie, more

Don't let the cold weather keep you from showing up for one of the many exciting events happening in the Philadelphia region this weekend.

We're talking playoff football headlined by yours truly, the Philadelphia Eagles, Haddonfield's Winterfest and Souper Bowl Saturday, Animal Crossing at the Camden Aquarium, a special alcohol-free wellness festival in the city and more. Plus it's the final weekend for the Philadelphia Auto Show, Peddler's Village Fire & Frost Fun and "MJ the Musical."

Ready for another chilly weekend in Philly? We sure are. The region is buzzing with festivals in the city and suburbs, to playoff games and performances by A-list celebrities.

Eagles vs. Rams Divisional Round at the Linc

Most Eagles fans will agree that football is meant to be played in the snow. The element only elevates the play on the gridiron, forging men into legends – just ask LeSean McCoy. On Sunday, fans may be blessed with the magic of playoff football in the snow as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams. Our NEXT Weather Team is following the weekend's forecast so you can prepare for Sunday's 3 p.m. game.

The Eagles enter the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs slightly short-handed. Linebacker Nakobe Dean was ruled out for the rest of the postseason after sustaining a knee injury during the Eagles' 22-10 win against the Green Bay Packers. Legacy linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is set to fill that void with special teams standout Oren Burks.

The Rams put on a defensive clinic in their Wildcard game against the Minnesota Vikings, posting 9 sacks which led to a 27-9 victory. They will be coming to a potentially snowy Lincoln Financial Field – something QB Matthew Stafford is no stranger to. Stafford was the Detroit Lions QB when they played in the Snow Bowl back in 2013.

Tickets start at $200 on Ticketmaster. And after recent comments made by Rams rookie Jared Verse, fans may be a little more "inspired" to sell out the Linc.

The Rams have played inspired football as wildfires devastate the Los Angeles area. CBS News Philadelphia has compiled a list of resources online for those interested in helping those impacted by the wildfires.

Philadelphia Auto Show

Beep, beep! The Philadelphia Auto Show is ripping and roaring ahead of its final weekend in Philadelphia, ready to showcase everything from classic cars to whips that have appeared in Hollywood blockbusters like "Twisters," "Fast & Furious 9," "Stranger Things" and more! There's also a test track where you can test-drive vehicles!

The auto show has been drawing crowds to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a week now but will wrap up this Monday. Hours and ticket information are on the auto show's website. General admission tickets are $20 with lower prices for military, children 7-12 and seniors 62 years old and older.

Fire & Frost Fun in Peddler's Village

Make bundling up this weekend worthwhile and a whole lot of fun by celebrating the final weekend of Fire & Frost Fun in Peddler's Village this Friday and Saturday.

This is no ordinary winter festival, however. The lineup of entertainment and attractions, which starts at 4 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m., features performances by the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts & Airplay as they showcase dazzling skills like fire breathing, spinning and juggling. There will also be live ice carving starting at 5 p.m. and a Find Jack Frost Scavenger Hunt beginning at 4 p.m. Food trucks with warm delectable eats and snacks will be available on Peddlers Lane from 4-8 p.m.

Haddonfield Winterfest and Souper Bowl Saturday

What are three S-words we adore most this winter at CBS News Philadelphia? Sales, savings and soup! The best part is, visitors in downtown Haddonfield can have all three this weekend!

Haddonfield's Winterfest and 3rd Annual Souper Bowl Saturday are back and sure to draw quite the crowd. Visitors can take in special sales and delicious deals at local shops, boutiques and eateries. While spectacular ice sculptures will be carved and curated throughout the downtown area. Tickets to Saturday's Souper Bowl are sold out, but soup fans can still indulge in all the warm, savory goodness this weekend at The Bread Broad Plus, Corson's Steaks, Sparrow's and Nicky B's Pizzeria.

Who says you have to stay inside this winter? Bundle up and head out this weekend to experience Winterfest in downtown Haddonfield from Friday to Sunday.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Aquarium Tour in Camden

Fans of the Nintendo video game series, Animal Crossing can experience a new horizon at Camden's Adventure Aquarium. Now through Feb. 12, Adventure Aquarium visitors can enjoy a unique experience headlined by Animal Crossing-themed activities like photo ops and meet-and-greets with game characters. Guests can also learn about the aquatic species that call the Camden aquarium home with new informative signs featuring well-known characters, like Blathers,

The adventure has already begun, they're just waiting for you! Secure your ticket online now to witness this new horizon at Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Dry Vibes Philadelphia at Location 215

You might have heard of Self(ish) Philly or their work aimed at providing and empowering women in the Philadelphia area to be their own wellness and health advocates. Now, the organization is collaborating with the largest non-alcoholic festival in the Northeast to present a healing and wellness experience for guests.

Dry Vibes is expected to bring over 500 people to Philadelphia's Location 215 on Saturday, including celebrity guests like Carl Radke from Bravo's "Summer House," Margaret Josephs from Bravo's RHONJ, Brandon Novak from MTV's "Jackass," Tynecia Wilson, Miss Philadelphia and James Jones, "Survivor" season 43.

The alcohol-free festival will feature a non-alcoholic tasting lounge, a color therapy experience, free massages, face yoga, a mindful marketplace, celebrity meet-and-greets and more. Indulge in a community experience focused on bettering and treating yourself. We think you deserve it!

Dry Vibes starts at 11 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. Doors open to the event at 10:50 a.m. Tickets start at $33.33.

"Delco: The Movie" at The Media Theatre

You may have noticed an uptick of movies and TV shows filming in the Philadelphia area, which is nice and all, but who better to tell our story than us? This weekend head to the Media, Delaware County. to see the newest coming-of-age dramedy Delco: The Movie.

Delaware County's latest blockbuster is playing exclusively this weekend at the historic Media Theatre. The film features a cast and crew from the area and Philadelphia's Brian Anthony Wilson who had a recurring role in HBO's "The Wire."

Saturday's screenings at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. are already sold out. But demand is high so be sure to get yours for Sunday at 7 p.m. and Monday at 6 p.m. for $25.

Whether you're a cinephile or just from Ridley Park, Delco: The Movie is perfect for everyone — especially for our friends in Chester.

"MJ the Musical" at the Academy of Music

A dangerously good musical has made its way to South Broad Street in Philadelphia. The Academy of Music is hosting "MJ the Musical" now through Sunday. The multi-Tony Award-winning show tells the story of making the pop icon's 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Secure your ticket to this "Thriller" of a show online now.

Dancing With The Stars: Live! in Atlantic City

One of the most fun shows on television is on tour and it's coming to Atlantic City. Dancing With The Stars: Live! Hits the stage at the Borgata Event Center Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Don't miss your chance to see some of the show's most popular in an all-new show. Tickets start at $216.