Rams rookie Jared Verse says he "hates Eagles fans" before playoff game in Philadelphia

What will the Eagles-Rams playoff game look like with weekend snowstorms on the way?

As if Philadelphia sports fans need any fuel, Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse offered some bait for Eagles fans ahead of Sunday's NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field.

"I hate Eagles fans," Verse told the Los Angeles Times. "They're so annoying. I hate Eagles fans."

Verse claimed to the Times that when the Eagles crushed the Rams, 37-20, in Week 12 at SoFi Stadium, Birds fans screamed obscenities at him.

"I didn't even do nothing to 'em," Verse told the Times. "It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans."

The 24-year-old played tight end at Central Columbia High School in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, and then shifted to defense at Albany College. He transferred to Florida State University and was a first-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2024 NFL draft.

It's not just Eagles fans who annoy Verse. He apparently also hates the colors green and white.

"When I see that green and white, I hate it," Verse told the Times. "I actually get upset. Like I actually genuinely get hot."

Well, Verse should expect to see a lot of midnight green Sunday evening at the Linc —and even some white. The CBS Philadelphia NEXT Weather team is tracking snow that could impact the game.

In his rookie season, Verse made the Pro Bowl after finishing with 4 1/2 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits.

The edge rusher recorded seven tackles but no sacks in the Rams' loss to the Eagles, in which Saquon Barkley racked up 302 total yards, including two 70-yard-plus touchdown runs against L.A.

The Eagles and Rams are scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Linc.