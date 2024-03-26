Filming for "Delco: The Movie" wraps up in Springfield

Final scenes for "Delco: The Movie" being shot in Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – More than 200 people, including celebrity actors and extras, showed up for the last big day of filming for "Delco: The Movie."

The independent film, directed by Oxford Area High School journalism and film teacher Chris Pierdomenico, follows the story of three teenage friends from Delaware County who get into trouble for a day.

Crew members shot a dramatic scene at First Presbyterian Church of Springfield on Tuesday in which one of the main characters makes a big confession in front of the entire congregation, prompting shock from the crowd and a heated exchange between two fathers.

Delaware County singer-songwriter @Paulmarturano performed “Delco Girl” for cast members while they were taking a break from filming Delco: The Movie today in Springfield. Principal photography wraps up this week for the indie film expected to be released by the end of the year. pic.twitter.com/BVuJhNFjtT — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) March 26, 2024

"The message of the movie is you can have a complicated relationship with where you grew up," Pierdomenico said. "What's the worse fate? Dying in Delco or eternity in hell? We don't know. So you'll have to watch the movie and find out."

The movie is being shot at several Delaware County landmarks, like Tom Jones Family Restaurant in Brookhaven, where scenes were shot in December. Pierdomenico said the budget for the film is $90,000 to $100,000.

Three celebrity actors—Brian Dunkleman, Brian O'Halloran and Brian Anthony Wilson—were on hand for the church scene on Tuesday.

"Anybody can be a big fan of the $200 million Marvel movies or the big sci-fi blockbuster," O'Halloran said. "It's these smaller movies that are really—you could do it for a very limited budget, but you can get a lot of heart in these movies."

After filming, singer-songwriter Paul Marturano performed "Delco Girl," a song that will also appear in the movie.

The film will be released by the end of the year.