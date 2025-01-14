Tickets on sale Tuesday for Philadelphia Eagles divisional round against the Los Angeles Rams

The playoff hunt continues for the Philadelphia Eagles!

Following the team's 22-10 Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers, the Birds advanced to this weekend's NFC divisional round.

The Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams, whose playoffs hopes remain alive after a decisive 27-9 win against the Minnesota Vikings Monday night.

Here's what fans need to know if they want to go to the game.

When do tickets go on sale for the Eagles divisional game?

Tickets for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Rams go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m.

Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 19.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will officially be sold online through Ticketmaster. There is a four-ticket limit per household, and all tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, Verified Resale Tickets for the game are already available to purchase on Ticketmaster's website.

Tickets for the game are also posted on resale websites like SeatGeek and StubHub as of Tuesday morning.

Can you buy tickets for the NFC Championship yet?

Even though the Eagles haven't secured a spot in the conference championship game yet, tickets are technically already available for a potential game at Lincoln Financial Field via Verified Resale on Ticketmaster.

But if the top-seeded Detroit Lions beat the Washington Commanders on Saturday, regardless of who wins the Eagles-Rams game, the NFC Championship game would be held in Detroit.