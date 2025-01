“Delco: The Movie” premieres this weekend at The Media Theater The new coming-of-age dramedy “Delco the Movie” is hitting the silver screen. Its long-awaited world premiere kicks off Friday in no other than Delco itself at The Media Theater. The movie is set in 2004 and tells the story of three high school seniors who try to cause mischief in Delaware County. Public screenings will be this Saturday and Sunday.