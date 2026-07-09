Grand Jury indicts Eugene Horsch after he was arrested with loaded guns, fake DEA and FBI badges

Eugene Horsch, the man whose Philadelphia home was the last known location of a woman who disappeared a decade ago, was indicted on federal charges this week.

Horsch, 44, was arrested in Old City last month after he was found carrying multiple guns with "obliterated" serial numbers and fake law enforcement badges near Independence Mall. A woman with Horsch was also found to be carrying an ID that belonged to a woman who was reported missing in 2023.

According to the grand jury indictment, Horsch knowingly possessed loaded guns, including a semi-automatic pistol, despite being convicted of a crime in Pennsylvania, and knowingly possessed fraudulent DEA and FBI identification documents.

Horsch was ordered to surrender the firearms, ammunition, fake IDs and other property to law enforcement.

Following his arrest on June 19, the DEA went to Horch's home on the 400 block of West Chew Avenue in Olney to investigate government document forgery. Instead, at the home, they found a stockpile of chemicals, a 55-gallon drum connected to hoses and other piping, marijuana and "120 pieces of ballistic evidence."

The Olney home is the last known location of a woman named Amy McHale, who disappeared in June of 2016. McHale's family says they believe "something happened to her in that house."

Investigators searched the home a second time last month to search for possible human remains, but didn't locate anything at the property.