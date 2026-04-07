South Jersey to receive $99 million in federal funding to replenish storm-damaged beaches

Memorial Day is now less than seven weeks away, and many beaches down the shore are in rough shape after several storms caused severe erosion.

At 11th Street in Avalon, steep cliffs are roughly 20 feet tall. Borough officials call that spot ground zero for extreme erosion, after major chunks of the beach were wiped away.

"You have all the beach paths in Avalon currently closed from 9th Street to 22nd Street. You can't get on the beach, there is no beach to get on to," Scott Wahl, a business administrator in Avalon, said.

It's a similar situation in places like Strathmere and Ocean City. Sand has been stripped away, leaving many homes and properties vulnerable.

"It's just about our economy and when you look at different things that affect our economy, the beach is the number one," Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian said.

Now, Congressman Jeff Van Drew says South Jersey will receive $99 million in federal funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replenish and protect beaches in Ocean City, Strathmere, Sea Isle City, Avalon, and Stone Harbor.

"These beach replenishments are like our insurance policy to save all our property," Gillian said.

"Oh, it's great, it's everything," Bill Westerman said.

Westerman spent part of Tuesday painting and getting George's Surfside Grille on Ocean City's boardwalk ready for the upcoming season. He says without a beach, he doesn't have a business.

"Anytime you have that amount of people in the proximity to the business, it's going to help because they come straight off the beach to get a water ice or breakfast, lunch, or dinner," Westerman said.

Van Drew says he's also pushing for additional resources for other shore points and introduced a bill in February to create a more permanent funding stream for beach replenishment projects.

"Something had to happen, and we're so grateful that it is. It's Christmas in April in Avalon," Wahl said.

The Army Corps of Engineers says it is now working to expedite the following steps: updating designs, conducting surveys, environmental coordination, and advertising contracts for the beachfill work. The timing for construction will depend on bids and when the dredging equipment is available.