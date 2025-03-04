Erik Reynolds II on verge of breaking Jameer Nelson's St. Joe's scoring record

History will be made Wednesday night at Hagan Arena when Saint Joseph's University hosts the University of Rhode Island.

On Hawk Hill, one name has reigned supreme for the last 20 years: Jameer Nelson.

Nelson is the best player in the program's history and one of the best in Big 5 history, but it's time for Nelson to move over because here comes Erik Reynolds.

"I was well aware of Jameer Nelson," Reynolds said. "Didn't know I'd be going to his alma mater, that would be great. But I was using him in 2K at one point. It was actually pretty crazy to even be in this position."

Going into Wednesday night's game against Rhode Island, Reynolds is just three points shy of passing Nelson for the most points ever for the Hawks.

"That's big-time company," Reynolds said. "He has made nothing but history in this place. I'm thankful for that, I'm thankful to be even in the same conversation as him, so it's big time."

With just two games left in the regular season, Reynolds also has a chance to pass Langston Galloway for the program's leader in 3-pointers. He needs just seven.

But Reynolds hasn't been looking at the record books.

"All throughout this year, when I kept getting closer and closer to the spot, I wouldn't know until there was like a graphic posted on our page," Reynolds said. "That's the only time I'd really know. I'd be like, 'Oh, wow, I didn't really know that.' It's great that I'm doing that, but I try not to pay attention as much because at the end of the day, I just want to win with this team."

And the Hawks have been winning.

St. Joe's is on a tear, winning six of seven. They need just one more win for 20 on the season. Reynolds thinks this team has a chance to do special things.

"The energy around the building has been great," Reynolds said. "Every single practice has purpose. It feels like you can feel our energy getting higher and higher each time we come out here, especially translating each game. Our attitude going about it is great, and from there, I think it's going to be pretty well."