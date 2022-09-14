Watch CBS News
Testimony to resume Wednesday in trial of former Philadelphia police officer accused of fatally shooting unarmed Black man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Testimony will resume Wednesday in the trial of a former Philadelphia police officer accused of shooting and killing an unarmed Black man. Eric Ruch faces third-degree murder charges in the death of Dennis Plowden. 

The 25-year-old-man was shot and killed on Dec. 27, 2017 following a high-speed police chase in East Germantown.

In their opening statements, prosecutors said that Ruch was on scene for less than six seconds before shooting Plowden. 

Ruch's defense attorney claimed that his client had to make a split second decision, and Plowden wasn't obeying orders to put his hands up

