Trial against Philadelphia police officer who fatally shot unarmed man begins Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday, the trial begins for a former Philadelphia police officer accused of fatally shooting an unarmed Black man in 2017. The trial for the former police officer starts at 9 a.m.

It comes nearly two years after he was charged with murder for shooting an unarmed man after a car chase.

According to prosecutors, Eric Ruch Jr. shot 25-year-old Dennis Plowden back in December of 2017 in East Germantown.

Investigators say it started when two plainclothes officers attempted to pull over a car that matched the description of a suspect's vehicle in a homicide about a week earlier.

During the stop, Plowden struck one of the officers with the car and sped off, authorities say.

Plowden crashed, and after several commands to show his hand, police say Ruch opened fire and the bullet went through Plowden's hand and into his head.

Here's what the district attorney had to say when those charges were filed in 2020.

"We are trying to be fair," DA Larry Krasner said, "and that is the only way that we're going to succeed in restoring the relationship between communities that are sometimes distrustful of law enforcement and the law enforcement, including this office, that is supposed to serve them."

The Fraternal Order of Police said it was representing Ruch and he was entitled to a fair trial.