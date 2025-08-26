Philadelphia International Airport unveils new runway safety system to stop overrunning planes

Philadelphia International Airport has just added a major upgrade to runway safety, marking a first for the airport.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, alongside officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the city's Department of Aviation, celebrated the completion of an Engineered Material Arresting System (EMAS) on runway 826.

The EMAS acts as a high-tech safety net for aircraft that overrun the runway. The system is made of special crushable material that slows down planes by collapsing under their weight, preventing more serious accidents.

CBS News Philadelphia

The $8.5 million project was funded through an FAA Airport Infrastructure Grant.

"There is a total of 117 systems across the United States," Parker said, praising the collaboration between city and federal agencies. "I'm thankful we were able to implement this vital system that works in the best interest of our city and travelers."

PHL joins a growing list of airports across the country using EMAS, especially in areas where there isn't enough space to extend runway safety zones. The technology has already saved lives at other U.S. airports.