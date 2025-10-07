2 years after attack in Israel, Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, synagogue unveils artwork honoring victims

Tuesday evening, members of Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel in Elkins Park gathered for a ceremony of remembrance and the unveiling of a new artwork meant to honor both grief and resilience, marking two years since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

The event, led by Rabbi Benjamin David, opened with a member of the synagogue, a flautist, performing music composed by Israeli songwriter Keren Peles – a composition which reflected the pain felt throughout the Jewish community on and after Oct. 7, 2023.

"We feel the heaviness of this anniversary," Rabbi David said. "We're here as well to pray for a world of greater peace."

Members of the synagogue's 2025 confirmation class joined in the service, reading passages about hope and healing before helping dedicate a new piece of art commissioned for the occasion.

The memorial, created by synagogue member and artist Rob Dennis, was revealed. The piece moves from dark, shadowed tones on one side — representing the Nova Music Festival massacre — to bright, dancing butterflies on the other, symbolizing the strength and renewal of the Jewish people.

"Starting with the dread on the left-hand side of the painting, and then ending with a chance of redemption and rejoicing," Dennis said.

Dennis said he invited the teens in the confirmation class to share their reflections on the attack to inspire the work.

"[It was] very emotional what they had to say," he said.

One of those students, 16-year-old Bennett Goode, said he often reflects on the somber day.

"Just the tragedy of it – I try and take it with me everywhere I go," Goode said.

Before entering the sanctuary, attendees passed posters showing images of hostages still held since the attack, which served as a visual reminder of the ongoing toll of the conflict.

"These are our brothers and sisters. And many of them are still very much in harm's way," Rabbi David said. "I also carry personally with me the many, many victims in Gaza. So many of them have been touched by this gruesome war."

Rabbi David says he continues to preach a message of peace.

"For all those who treasure the human family … we pray for an end to the fighting," he said. "And for us to move forward collectively."