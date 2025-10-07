New Jersey synagogue remembers victims of Oct. 7 attacks with 1,200 Israel flags

As Israel and Hamas continue negotiations on a potential peace plan, a New Jersey synagogue joined more than 1,000 other synagogues and churches across the country by planting 1,200 Israeli flags for each victim of the Oct. 7 attacks.

Congregation Beth El in Voorhees, Camden County, placed the flags by the front entrance of its synagogue with the help of its membership, including parents and their young children.

"I hope they see a lot of connection to Israel, a lot of love for Israel," Rabbi David Englander said. "I hope they also understand in their own way how important interfaith connections are, and to know that they are not alone."

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews and the Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern New Jersey coordinated the nationwide project, which is called "Flags of Fellowship."

The South Jersey synagogue's goal is to remember all of the nearly 1,200 people who died on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel.

Rabbi Englander said the project's inclusion of both synagogues and churches is critical.

"It's really important for communities to stand up together and to commemorate the events of Oct. 7," Englander said. "To seek peace and security together, and also to reaffirm the interfaith ties that really make the community a very strong one."

Englander said may of his congregants were either directly affected or knew people affected by the attacks.

"We've been praying for the hostages, not only every Shabbat, but also every day," Englander said. "We pray that they're going to be home soon with their families."

The 1,200 Israeli flags will remain outside Congregation Beth El through the end of the Jewish high holidays next week.