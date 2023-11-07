Election 2023: Moorestown, NJ voters have chance to legalize arcade-style games in town

Moorestown, NJ voters have chance to legalize arcade-style games in town

MORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- Voters in Moorestown are deciding on a unique ballot question on this Election Day: whether to legalize amusement games of chance or luck, such as arcade-style games, laser tag and go-karts.

A 1959 law currently prohibits the operation of amusement games of chance or luck in the township, but the Moorestown Mall hopes voters will change the law through Tuesday's ballot question.

"This is not gambling," Mayor Nicole Gillespie said. "I tell folks, this is more Chuck E. Cheese than it is casino."

She said the mall, like many shopping centers, has been struggling, and she said the mall's owners hope bringing amusement games of chance or luck to its property would boost revenue.

Mayor Gillespie supports legalization.

"Having a thriving business there is certainly better for our tax base," Mayor Gillespie said. "Also, vacancies tend to breed other vacancies, so one thriving business can really support all the others."

Valorie Larkins said she didn't realize until this election that amusement games are illegal in the township.

"I don't understand why [they're outlawed]. I never even noticed it was outlawed," Larkins said. "The kids would love it."

Gus Slotman is voting against the measure.

"I like the family-oriented conservative things rather than have a big amusement area," Slotman said. "So, I'm voting against it."

Bill Doert is also voting against the ballot question.

"Since when do kids need go-karts to learn how to drive too fast?" Doert asked. "They already drive too fast when they get older."

Colleen Johnson said she's concerned about congestion around the mall.

"I don't know if that's really going to benefit us," Johnson said. "I think with the traffic and, possibly, it might be a little bit too much. I think there's a lot going on there."

The polls in Moorestown remain open until 8 p.m. Tuesday.