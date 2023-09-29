Watch CBS News
Escaped New Jersey prisoner Edward Berbon taken back into custody

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- Edward Berbon, a man convicted of attempted murder who has been on the run since Saturday was arrested by the New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Investigation Division Friday afternoon.

Berbon was apprehended around 2:20 p.m. in the city of Camden, according to a release by the New Jersey Department of Corrections. He was taken in "without incident" by New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Investigations Division – Fugitive Unit.

He failed to report at his halfway house last weekend and a search began for him. Berbon was a work release program as he finished out his sentence for attempted murder.

"My deepest appreciation to the hard work and dedication by the Special Investigation Division to locate and bring this individual into custody," said Commissioner Victoria L. Kuhn. "The New Jersey Department of Correction's Fugitive Unit is among the best at what they do and we are grateful for their work to bring this case to a quick resolution."   

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

First published on September 29, 2023 / 5:09 PM

