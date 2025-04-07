Edmundo Sosa is forcing Phillies to consider ways to keep him in lineup. Here's how they can do it.

There's little reason to keep Edmundo Sosa out of the Phillies' lineup right now.

While he's not a regular, Sosa has been the super-utility man since he arrived in Philadelphia three years ago. The Phillies have played Sosa at several positions in the infield (shortstop, second base, third base), yet tried a position Sosa hasn't played in a major league game since 2021.

Center field.

Sosa went out in center in the top of the ninth inning during Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, not being replaced by Johan Rojas after pinch hitting for Brandon Marsh. Of course, the first at-bat Sosa faced in center field resulted in a fly ball to him because that's baseball.

"I was prepared for that moment," Sosa said through team interpreter Diego D'Aniello. "We've been working really hard to be comfortable in those situations and in that position as well. I got a lot of repetitions in batting practice, and I take every single fly ball that's hit toward me seriously. I think that's helped me."

The option to use Sosa in the outfield is a unique wrinkle for a Phillies organization that has been hellbent on Marsh and Rojas platooning out there. Marsh has notoriously struggled against left-handed pitchers throughout his career, hitting .216 with 155 strikeouts in 356 at-bats. Rojas doesn't have the power Sosa has, and is still an unfinished product as a major leaguer. Sosa could also spell Max Kepler, another lefty bat, in left field.

The Phillies know what they have in Sosa, who is the hottest hitter on the team to start the year. Sosa is hitting .550 with a 1.321 OPS in six games, scoring four runs and driving in six. When Sosa is on the field, good things happen.

"I think we gotta really look at this," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said on the prospect of giving Sosa more at-bats. "So far, it's real. It's two hits every game. He's played great at third. He's played great at short. He did well out in center field. So we really gotta get into the lab and try to figure out some stuff to get him into the lineup."

The infield is entrenched with everyday players, starting with Bryce Harper at first base and Trea Turner at shortstop. Sosa is a right-handed option for second baseman Bryson Stott against a left-handed pitcher and someone who can give third baseman Alec Bohm a day off (and an option when Bohm goes into a funk). That's how the Phillies have used him over the last few seasons.

Getting Sosa more at-bats is a priority, and Sosa is forcing the Phillies' hand right now with how well he's hitting. With teams lining up left-handed pitchers to neutralize an already potent lineup, perhaps Sosa in center or left field is the option to counter for a start or two.

"It's just something that happened spontaneously," Sosa said. "If that's the case, we've prepared very hard for this moment in case it's needed. If it's gonna be like that, then I'm gonna be playing my game at 100% effort. I'm just trying to get a win for the team in whatever they need me to do."