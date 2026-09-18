As Philadelphia police prepare for Ed Sheeran concert, civil rights group demands answers over Macklemore's removal

Philadelphia police are preparing for Ed Sheeran's concert at Lincoln Financial Field scheduled to go on Saturday night. It will be the first show of Sheeran's U.S. "Loop" tour since a controversy erupted.

The controversy involves rapper Macklemore, who was dropped from Sheeran's tour after making pro-Palestinian comments during a Sept. 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Since then, all opening acts have dropped out in support of the "Thrift Shop" artist.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations in Philadelphia has sent an open letter to the Eagles, the stadium operator and the city asking who made the decision to remove Macklemore from the show at the Linc.

The letter says the issue goes beyond one artist or one concert, raising questions about free speech and whether Macklemore's support for Palestinian rights played a role in his removal.

Police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia that officers, including members of the Civil Affairs Division, will be deployed at the concert to make sure any potential protests don't get out of hand.

Police said the number of officers assigned to the concert is standard for any show at the Linc.

Ticket prices have reportedly fallen over the week since the controversy began.

The Eagles have not returned our request for comment.