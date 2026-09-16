Opening acts pull out of Ed Sheeran tour ahead of Philadelphia show amid Macklemore controversy

Ed Sheeran's concert tour is facing controversy ahead of this weekend's stop in Philadelphia.

Rapper Macklemore was removed from the tour after making pro-Palestinian comments on stage, and several other performers have since pulled out.

Sheeran is set to perform at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday night as part of his latest tour.

Crews appeared to be setting up for the show Wednesday morning, and tickets are still available for sale on the Linc's website.

Macklemore was removed from the remaining U.S. dates after saying "Free Palestine" during a Sept. 4 performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Messina Touring Group, the tour promoter, says venues told organizers they would not allow the shows to go forward with Macklemore on the lineup.

That includes Lincoln Financial Field, which is owned by the city of Philadelphia and leased and operated by the Eagles and Jeffrey Lurie.

Setup for Ed Sheeran's Saturday show is underway at Lincoln Financial Field. CBS News Philadelphia

"I think sort of caving, or being complicit with this handful of, you know, millionaire or billionaire owners, is a slippery slope. Once we are silenced by one person, one outlet, one reporter, one politician, then everyone's free speech is at risk," Alexandra Wicke, a content creator, told CBS News Philadelphia.

Wicke said she believes Sheeran is to blame.

"One hundred percent I blame Sheeran in this case. I mean, he is the headlining artist. This is his tour. I understand he is absolutely receiving pressure from the stadium owners, maybe his team, trying to play the 'I'm not political card,' yet at the same time, he can make stances for Ukraine and other types of, you know, political activism statements," Wicke said.

Sheeran posted a series of statements on his Instagram, including one saying the decision was made by the promoter and venues, not him.

"I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts who rely on me for work and to make a living," the post says in part.

Since Macklemore's removal, all opening acts have also withdrawn, including Beoga, the band that plays with Sheeran during the Loop Tour.

CBS News Philadelphia reached out to the Eagles and Lurie for comment and is still waiting to hear back.