Radnor police investigating report of rape on Eastern University campus

Radnor police are investigating a reported rape on the campus of Eastern University in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

A family member of the victim tells CBS News Philadelphia the victim, who is a student, was sexually assaulted by a student-athlete and two of his friends in the overnight hours of Sunday, Feb. 1.

The incident was allegedly recorded by the suspects, according to the family member. Police confirmed they're investigating the report, but have not confirmed any additional details about the case.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out to the district attorney's office and the university for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Eastern University is a private Christian university located in St. Davids, Pennsylvania.

This is the second reported rape involving a university in Delaware County in recent months. A Villanova University football player, D'Hani Cobbs, was charged this week with raping another student in an incident that allegedly happened in December 2025.