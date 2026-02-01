D'Hani Cobbs, Villanova football player, charged with sexually assaulting another student, university says

A Villanova University football player was charged with sexually assaulting another student, a university spokesperson said Sunday.

D'Hani Cobbs, a freshman wide receiver on Villanova's football team, was charged with rape forcible compulsion, indecent assault forcible compulsion and other offenses in connection with the alleged sexual assault that happened in December 2025.

According to a criminal docket sheet, Cobbs is currently being held on $250,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 12.

Cobbs' bio page on Villanova's athletics website has since been removed, but he's still on ESPN's stats page. It says he returned one punt in the 2025 season. Cobbs is a Camden, New Jersey, native.

Villanova said it launched an investigation into the alleged incident with campus police and the Delaware County District Attorney's Office in December. Cobbs has since been removed from campus.

"Sexual violence of any kind is not tolerated on our campus and we are committed to both supporting the victim and fostering a safe environment for all of our students," the university said in a statement in part. "We are deeply troubled any time we receive reports of such misconduct, as our priority is, and always has been, to ensure we have a safe community for our students, faculty, and staff."