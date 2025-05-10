Watch CBS News
Local News

12-year-old boy killed in Northwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

By Jessica MacAulay, Ryan Hughes

/ CBS Philadelphia

Shooting in West Oak Lane kills 12-year-old boy, police say
Shooting in West Oak Lane kills 12-year-old boy, police say 00:26

A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section that police are investigating as a homicide, authorities said on Saturday. 

Philadelphia police went to the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street for the shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police brought the 12-year-old boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m.

Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were upstairs recording a music video inside a home on East Pastorius Street at the time of the shooting. Pace said at least one adult was downstairs at the time.

Philadelphia police are still actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.