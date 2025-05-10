12-year-old boy killed in Northwest Philadelphia shooting, police say

A 12-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section that police are investigating as a homicide, authorities said on Saturday.

Philadelphia police went to the 1500 block of East Pastorius Street for the shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived to find a 12-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police brought the 12-year-old boy to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 1 p.m.

Inspector D F Pace with the Philadelphia Police Department said a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were upstairs recording a music video inside a home on East Pastorius Street at the time of the shooting. Pace said at least one adult was downstairs at the time.

Philadelphia police are still actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).