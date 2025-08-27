Teachers lounge in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, gets surprise makeover thanks to Walmart contest

East Lansdowne Elementary teachers lounge gets surprise makeover thanks to Walmart contest

East Lansdowne Elementary teachers lounge gets surprise makeover thanks to Walmart contest

East Lansdowne Elementary teachers lounge gets surprise makeover thanks to Walmart contest

With the first day of school just a week away, teachers in the William Penn School District are busy preparing their classrooms.

At East Lansdowne Elementary, staff got a special surprise — a brand new teachers' lounge makeover.

Fourth-grade teacher Rachael Albert applied for a Walmart–Crayola contest back in January. Out of 10,000 applicants nationwide, just 24 schools were selected, according to a spokesperson for Walmart. Albert learned in April that East Lansdowne was among the winners.

"It was really exciting to see when I did win," Albert said. "And [our principal] Ms. Cifuni was very excited as well."

Staff members from Walmart spent Wednesday revamping the lounge, which previously had metal folding chairs. Walmart gave $4,000 to the school. The company says $3,000 was used to purchase furniture — including a sofa, tables and chairs — along with wall art, rugs, a microwave and a coffee maker. The remaining $1,000 was given to teachers as a gift card to purchase any object of their choice. Albert says they decided to purchase a TV.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Crayola also donated $1,000 worth of school supplies.

For Walmart worker Amber Warfel, helping with the project was personal. The Clifton Heights resident says she's very thankful for each of her three children's teachers — especially those who assist her son, who has special needs.

"Patient, sweet, amazing, and always, anytime I need help, they are there for me," Warfel said about her children's teachers.

Others on site reflected on educators who shaped their own lives. Christina Devaney, who serves as the people lead at Glenolden Walmart, grew up attending Marcus Hook Elementary. She fondly remembered her third-grade teacher.

"She was there for me in a hard time," Devaney said.

When the makeover was revealed, teachers cheered as they walked into the new space.

CBS News Philadelphia.

"It's a night and day difference," said instructional facilitator Stella Spies.

"It went from a place that was a dungeon to a place where you don't mind eating your lunch," said sixth-grade teacher Kim Brown.

Principal Jennifer Cifuni says this new lounge will get the school year started right.

"Sometimes teaching and education is a thankless job, so just the fact that people want to give back to us and have these opportunities … it just makes us feel good," she said.

Albert shared the sentiment.

"That means a lot, knowing that they appreciate us," Albert said. "Because we appreciate them, too."