How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars today for NFL Week 5

The injury-riddled Philadelphia Eagles will look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars today in Week 5 in London.

Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles in Week 5.

How can you watch the Eagles-Jaguars game on cable?

The Eagles and Jaguars will broadcast nationally on NFL Network. For fans in the Philly market, the game will also broadcast on ABC.

Dave Pasch will be the play-by-play announcer; Eagles legend Jason Kelce and Kurt Warner are the color commentators and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.

Where can you stream the Eagles-Jaguars game?

The Eagles-Jaguars game can be streamed through NFL+, the ESPN app or other live streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

Birds fans can listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.

When does the Eagles-Jaguars game start?

The Eagles and Jaguars will kick off from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m.

Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Jaguars game?

The Jaguars are 7.5-point betting favorites to beat the Eagles across the pond.

Storylines to watch in Eagles-Jaguars

For the third time in five weeks, the Eagles will have a different group of players starting on the offensive line. In the last week, Eagles legend Lane Johnson retired Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens After allowing two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Can Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts help the Eagles snap this losing streak? With Sirianni as the head coach and Hurts as the quarterback, the Eagles have done a lot of winning since the 2021 season. However, with injuries and an offense riddled with injuries and no identity, the Birds' season has a chance to go off the rails over the next few weeks if they can't string together some wins. Luckily, the NFC East is still very much up for grabs.

What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?