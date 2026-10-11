How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars today for NFL Week 5
The injury-riddled Philadelphia Eagles will look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars today in Week 5 in London.
Here's how to watch and stream the game, and everything else you need to know about the Eagles in Week 5.
How can you watch the Eagles-Jaguars game on cable?
The Eagles and Jaguars will broadcast nationally on NFL Network. For fans in the Philly market, the game will also broadcast on ABC.
Dave Pasch will be the play-by-play announcer; Eagles legend Jason Kelce and Kurt Warner are the color commentators and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporter.
Where can you stream the Eagles-Jaguars game?
The Eagles-Jaguars game can be streamed through NFL+, the ESPN app or other live streaming services like YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.
Birds fans can listen to the game by tuning into SportsRadio 94WIP with Merrill Reese and Mike Quick.
When does the Eagles-Jaguars game start?
The Eagles and Jaguars will kick off from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 9:30 a.m.
Who is predicted to win the Eagles-Jaguars game?
The Jaguars are 7.5-point betting favorites to beat the Eagles across the pond.
Storylines to watch in Eagles-Jaguars
- For the third time in five weeks, the Eagles will have a different group of players starting on the offensive line. In the last week, Eagles legend Lane Johnson retired, two-time Pro Bowler Cam Jurgens was traded and starting center Drew Kendall is out against Jacksonville with an injury. Jake Majors, who was signed from the practice squad, is set to take Kendall's starting spot in Week 5. The starting offensive line will look like this in Week 5 for the Birds: left tackle Jordan Mailata, left guard Willie Lampkin, Majors at center, Tyler Steen at right guard and rookie Markell Bell at right tackle. The Week 5 matchup against Jacksonville will be a big test for the inexperienced group. Majors and Lampkin have never started in an NFL game, while Bell made his first in Week 4.
- After allowing two touchdowns in the fourth quarter in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Vic Fangio's defense will look to bounce back against a Jaguars team averaging 26.0 points. While the Eagles are banged up, they'll get starting linebacker Zack Baun back in Week 5 after he missed last week against the Rams.
- Can Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts help the Eagles snap this losing streak? With Sirianni as the head coach and Hurts as the quarterback, the Eagles have done a lot of winning since the 2021 season. However, with injuries and an offense riddled with injuries and no identity, the Birds' season has a chance to go off the rails over the next few weeks if they can't string together some wins. Luckily, the NFC East is still very much up for grabs.
What is the Eagles' schedule the rest of the NFL season?
- Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers
- Week 7: Monday, Oct. 26 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Week 8: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 8:20 p.m. at Commanders
- Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. vs. New York Giants
- Week 10: Bye week
- Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:25 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 12: Thursday (Thanksgiving), Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at Cowboys
- Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m. at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Week 15: Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. vs. Seattle Seahawks
- Week 16: Thursday (Christmas Eve), Dec. 24 at 8:15 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
- Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 8:20 p.m. at San Francisco 49ers
- Week 18: at Giants, TBD