Eagles WRs DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks to miss 3rd straight week as Joe Milton makes start vs. Giants

Joe Milton will make his first career start with the struggling Philadelphia Eagles Sunday vs. the New York Giants, but the team will be without its top two wideouts once again.

For the third straight week, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were both ruled out Friday for the Week 9 matchup.

Smith and Wicks each haven't played since the Week 6 loss against the Carolina Panthers.

With Smith and Wicks sidelined, rookie Makai Lemon has led the team in receiving and targets over the last two weeks.

Running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) was a limited participant in practice Friday, but has no injury designation heading into Week 9 against his former team. Barkley was also limited in practice Thursday and didn't practice Wednesday.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad), defensive back Michael Carter (abdomen), wide receiver Britain Covey (knee) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) were all ruled out against the Giants.

The Eagles head into Week 9 looking to snap a six-game losing streak, which is their longest since 2012 in Andy Reid's final season in Philadelphia.

With the team on a losing skid, the Eagles benched backup quarterback Tanner McKee for Milton, who was signed from the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, after Jalen Hurts was diagnosed with a superficial blood clot. The blood clots eventually moved to Hurts' lungs, and the Super Bowl LIX was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Eagles have a much-needed Week 10 bye after the Giants game, and the trade deadline on Nov. 10 could bring plenty of changes to Philadelphia.