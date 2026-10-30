Philadelphia Eagles' DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks both out again vs. Washington Commanders in Week 8

For the second straight week, the Philadelphia Eagles will be without their top two wide receivers. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) were both ruled out for Sunday's Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders.

Smith and Wicks both missed Week 7's 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, as rookie wideout Makai Lemon led the Birds in receiving with seven catches for 67 yards.

Smith has dealt with a hamstring injury since training camp, limiting his availability so far in the 2026 season. Week 8 will be the fourth game he's missed due to the injury. Smith and Wicks didn't participate in practice all week leading up to Week 8.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who is dealing with hamstring and back injuries, doesn't have an injury designation heading into the game against the Commanders. He was a limited participant in practice Friday.

Barkley missed two straight weeks but returned in Week 7 vs. the Cowboys. He had seven carries for 62 yards and one touchdown, but he only played 10 snaps on offense for the Birds. Barkley's backup in the Cowboys loss, Dameon Pierce, landed on injured reserve after the game.

Elijah Mitchell and Jaydon Blue, who were both on Philadelphia's practice squad, will likely be Barkley's backups Sunday against Washington.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (hamstring/quad), wide receiver Britain Covey (hamstring) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) were each ruled out for Week 8 against the Commanders.

Outside linebacker Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (neck) were both limited in practice Friday, but don't have injury desingations against Washington.

The Eagles head into Week 8 on a five-game losing streak, which is their longest since 2016.