Eagles sign QB Joe Milton off Cowboys practice squad after losing Jalen Hurts, report says

One day after losing Jalen Hurts to a superficial blood clot, the Philadelphia Eagles signed quarterback Joe Milton off the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, according to multiple reports Friday.

Signing Milton adds depth to Philadelphia's quarterback room behind Tanner McKee and Cole Payton with Hurts sidelined.

Milton was a sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft out of the University of Tennessee. He also played for the University of Michigan in college.

Milton was traded to the Dallas Cowboys before the 2025 season. He's played in five games in his NFL career, including four with the Cowboys. Milton has completed 37 of his 53 passes for two touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

Hurts was ruled out for Week 6 vs. the Carolina Panthers on Thursday with a superficial blood clot.

The Eagles said Hurts was cleated in Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Rams, but he continued to practice fully, including popping up on the injury report with a calf injury last week.

After traveling to London, Hurts underwent an ultrasound, which revealed a small blood clot. He was cleared to play by doctors against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, the doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound in Philly.

The follow-up ultrasound showed movement in the blood clot, which led to Hurts being ruled out.

"His health and safety are our highest priority," the team said.

Hurts' return to the field is unclear as the Eagles deal with a long list of injuries to key players, including DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley.

McKee is set to start against the Panthers Sunday with Hurts out.