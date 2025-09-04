Love conquers all for this Delaware couple, except when Philadelphia Eagles play Dallas Cowboys

Love conquers all for one Delaware Couple, except when the Philadelphia Eagles play the Dallas Cowboys. Well, game day is here, and so is another installment of one of the NFL's biggest rivalries: Birds vs. 'Boys.

In this household, navigating an Eagles-Cowboys game can sometimes be difficult.

Mendy Orlando loves the Eagles. Her husband, Dan, well, he cheers on that team from Dallas, Texas.

"How does it happen?" Mendy asked Dan.

Dan replied, "Somehow, I ended up with an Eagles fan."

The Newark, Delaware, couple will celebrate three decades of marriage next year. They say they really only fight during football season.

"We're good," Mendy Orlando said.

Dan Orlando added with a laugh, "Just not on Eagles-Cowboys game day."

On those days, they usually don't talk, watch the game together, or, sometimes, even stay in the same house. Holidays, in fact, have been canceled if the rivalry interferes.

"We always host Christmas Eve, so we didn't do Christmas Eve two years ago, so we had it on the 23rd," Mendy Orlando said.

As for their five kids, Mendy Orlando is outnumbered. They're Cowboys fans, too. She's holding out hope for the grandkids.

As for their secret to staying together?

"Well, now, he's not fighting so much because they have nothing to cheer for," Mendy Orlando said. "We haven't been fighting so bad."

Dan Orlando added, "Still cheer for them, still hate your team."

"I know, but we haven't had big fights," Mendy Orlando said.

Dan Orlando replied: "Well, you leave."

Mendy Orlando responded: "True. It's all evolved!"

Love conquers all on 363 days — most years.