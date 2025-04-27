Eagles undrafted free agent tracker: Here's who Philadelphia added so far after 2025 NFL draft

Eagles' first-round draft pick, Jihaad Campbell, talks about the excitement of playing for Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles made 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft over the weekend, including eight on Day 3, when the team added several defensive players after losing multiple key pieces in free agency.

But the offseason is far from over for general manager Howie Roseman and the rest of Philadelphia's front office. Now, the team is adding undrafted free agents who weren't picked in the NFL draft for a chance to compete for a roster spot this offseason.

Roseman and the Eagles have found success in the undrafted free agency market with additions like running back Corey Clement and safety Reed Blankenship in recent years.

Here's a list of Philadelphia's undrafted free agents:

Who did the Eagles sign as undrafted free agents?

Rutgers OT Holin Pierce

The Eagles signed Rutgers University offensive tackle Hollin Pierce as an undrafted free agent, according to 247sports. Pierce is a Trenton, New Jersey, native and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection at Rutgers.

Florida RB Montrell Johnson Jr.

CBS Sports reports the Eagles signed Florida running back Montrell Johnson Jr. after an impressive career in Gainesville.

Johnson rushed for 3,089 yards in his college career and 33 touchdowns. He spent his freshman year at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year.

Central Arkansas RB ShunDerrick Powell

The Eagles added another running back in the undrafted free agent market by signing Central Arkansas' ShunDerrick Powell.

Powell rushed for more than 4,000 yards and nearly 40 touchdowns in four years playing in the FCS.

Toledo S Maxen Hook

Quinyon Mitchell's college teammate is joining the Birds as an undrafted free agent. The team is adding Toledo safety Maxen Hook, who earned All-MAC honors for the fourth time last season. He had 108 tackles and two interceptions.

Toledo LB Lance Dixon

Hook isn't the only Toledo player the team is adding in the undrafted free agent market.

The Eagles signed Rockets linebacker Lance Dixon as an undrafted free agent. He spent the 2024 season with Toledo after stints at Penn State and West Virginia.

Oregon S Brandon Johnson

Oregon safety Brandon Johnson is signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, according to the Oregonian. He played in 14 games last season for the Ducks and had 45 total tackles and one interception.

Texas A&M CB BJ Mayes

Texas A&M cornerback BJ Mayes will join the Birds as an undrafted free agent. He had a team-high four interceptions last season, which ranked fourth in the SEC.