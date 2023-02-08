Super Bowl LVII: 2017 Eagles vs. 2022 Birds, who wins?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles' last run to a Super Bowl is much different than the current team's quest for the Lombardi Trophy.

Sure, there are similarities.

General manager Howie Roseman once again worked his magic, wheeled and dealed and hit on pretty much every player he acquired.

But which Super Bowl team is better? How do the teams stack up against each other?

Let's take a stab at the position groups below.

Quarterback

Nick Foles is beloved in Eagles folklore, as he should be. He's an Eagles legend. Foles replaced Carson Wentz, the team's franchise quarterback, caught lightning in a bottle and went on one of the best runs in postseason history to help the Eagles win Super Bowl LII over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

But would you take him over current starter Jalen Hurts? Given his success during that run, it's tough, but I'd give the edge to Hurts.

Foles' career has been so up-and-down. One play he looks like the second coming of Peyton Manning. The next, he doesn't even look like an NFL quarterback.

On the other hand, Hurts has been the same, steady player during this run to the Super Bowl LVII. Plus, when he's not effective through the air, he's been a force in the running game.

Edge: 2022 Eagles

Running back

When the Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018, they were led by a stable of running backs in Jay Ajayi, LeGarrette Blount and undrafted rookie Corey Clement. All three complimented each other so well.

This year's Super Bowl squad also has a trio of tailbacks in Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

It's tough to pick the stronger running back room. Ajayi, Blount and Clement all made massive plays during the 2017 run that were instrumental in helping the Birds win their first Super Bowl.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Corey Clement #30 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Andy Lyons / Getty Images

But, I'm giving the edge to the 2022 team because Sanders is the back tailback of the group. He finally reached his full potential this season and had a career year.

Edge: 2022 Eagles

Pass catchers

Instead of comparing wide receivers and tight ends, we grouped them into one category as pass catchers.

The 2017 Super Bowl squad had a lot of talent in Alshon Jeffrey, Zach Ertz, Torrey Smith, Nelson Agholor and Brent Celek, but the 2022 Eagles take it to another level.

With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the outside, the Eagles have one of the best wideout duos in the league. And ever since Ertz was traded from Philly last season, Dallas Goedert has emerged as one of the best in the league.

Edge: 2022 Eagles

Offensive line

Five years since the Eagles won the big game, and not much has changed on their offensive line.

The main core of players -- Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson -- still reside in the trenches. But players like Halapoulivaati Vaitai, Stefen Wisnewski and Brandon Brooks have moved on to retirement or other teams.

The 2017's group was special. Vatai filled huge shoes at left tackle after Jason Peters went down with a season-ending injury.

But, as good as that 2017 offensive line was, the 2022 team has only gotten better.

Johnson and Kelce were All-Pros in 2017 and this season. But they also have another All-Pro: guard Landon Dickerson.

Plus, left tackle Jordan Mailata, the former rugby player who never played football until getting drafted, has emerged as Hurts' bodyguard over the past two years.

Guard Issac Seumalo has also been a steady presence on the line since getting drafted in 2016.

Edge: 2022 Eagles

Defensive line

Like the offensive line, there hasn't been too many changes in the defensive trenches.

Two of the Super Bowl champs -- Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham -- are still in the mix. Graham, the longest-tenured Eagle, had a career year, while Cox posted the highest number of sacks in a season since the Birds won the big game.

That Eagles team also had great contributions on the defensive line that year from Timmy Jernigan, Chris Long, Derek Barnett and Vinny Curry, but the 2022 Eagles have more firepower.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Haason Reddick #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

The Eagles' addition of Haason Reddick in free agency has paid major dividends. He led the team in sacks and helped the Eagles set a franchise record.

The Birds also became the first team in NFL history to have four guys with double-digit sacks -- Reddick, Graham, Javon Hargrave and Josh Sweat.

Edge: 2022 Eagles

Linebacker

The Eagles don't invest a lot of assets into the linebacker position, but they were successful during their last two Super Bowl runs.

Nigel Bradham, a favorite of former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, helped lead the linebacker group in 2017 alongside Mychal Kendricks. They lost Jordan Hicks due to an injury midway through the season.

But, the 2022's team led by T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White gets a slight edge.

Edwards has been tackling a machine this year, ranking tied for seventh in the league with 159.

Edge: 2022 Eagles

Safety

So far, 2022 has had a clean sweep over the 2017 team.

That streak ends now.

The 2017 safety unit was led by Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, which tops any pair of players the 2022 team can put together.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles beaks up a pass while knocking down Brandin Cooks #14 of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Michael Zagaris / Getty Images

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and, especially Marcus Epps, have exceeded expectations this season.

Reed Blankenship also stepped up big time when Gardner-Johnson was sidelined, but nothing tops the 2017 team's safety unit.

Edge: 2017 Eagles

Cornerbacks

The Eagles' cornerbacks on the 2017 team were helped out a lot by their pass rush.

Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby weren't the most-liked duo by Eagles fans. The two, along with slot corner Patrick Robinson, got the job done and both had some memorable moments along the way to the team's first Super Bowl.

But, they don't come close to the team's current cornerbacks.

Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox were one of the best cornerback groups in the league. Bradberry earned second-team All-Pro honors, and Slay probably should've been named an All-Pro as well.

Edge: 2022 Eagles

Specialists

The Eagles 2017 and 2022 have the same kicker in Jake Elliott, but the biggest difference in the group of specialists is the other kicking position.

In 2017, Donnie Jones provided a steady presence for the Eagles when they needed to punt.

But, the 2022 Eagles squad hasn't had that same luxury at punter.

Arryn Siposs, who has been out since December with injury, was replaced by Brett Kern after the Eagles signed him off the street.

Kern was one of the better punters in the league when he was with the Titans, but he's been inconsistent during his time in Philadelphia.

The Eagles might get Siposs back for the Super Bowl.

Edge: 2017 Eagles