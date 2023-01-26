Eagles' Howie Roseman named PFWA Executive of the Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Howie Roseman made a flurry of moves entering the 2022 season that made the Eagles into a Super Bowl contender, and he got rewarded for that Thursday.

Roseman, Philadelphia's vice president and general manager, was named the 2022 Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

It's the second time Roseman has won the award. He won the award during the 2017 season when the Eagles won their first Super Bowl.

Roseman's wheeling and dealing helped the Eagles achieve an NFL-best 14-3 record, and they're now one win away from the Super Bowl as they'll face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Roseman made numerous moves to improve both sides of the football during the offseason.

Landing A.J. Brown, who set an Eagles record for receiving yards in a single season with 1,496, reshaped the offense. Brown also received second-team All-Pro honors, recorded 11 touchdowns and had 88 receptions.

On the same night that he acquired Brown, Roseman also traded up to select defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the 2022 NFL Draft, which added depth to an already talented and deep Eagles' defensive line.

Roseman signed pass rusher Haason Reddick to a three-year contract early in free agency. As a result, the Temple University product recorded a career-high 16 sacks, which led the team. He was also a second-team All-Pro.

Staying on the defense, Roseman capitalized on a division rival's mistake by signing cornerback James Bradberry to a one-year contract. Bradberry also earned second-team All-Pro honors and solidified the cornerback position alongside Darius Slay.

Right before the season in August, Roseman acquired safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints to further bolster the secondary. Gardner-Johnson had a career year with the Eagles and was tied for leading the league in interceptions with six.

Roseman's additions of linebacker Kyzir White and wideout Zach Pascal have also been beneficial to the team's success.

When the season started, Roseman wasn't done making moves.

Roseman hit on almost every move he made outside of acquiring defensive end Robert Quinn in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

But he added more depth and talent to the defensive line with the additions of Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh after Davis went on injured reserve. Both signings provided a veteran presence and helped the Eagles' defensive running game.

As he did in 2017, Roseman had hit on every signing and trade.

Will it have the same ending with the team hoisting the Lombardi Trophy down Broad Street?

We'll find out in a few weeks.