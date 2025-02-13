Delaware County prepares for Philadelphia Eagles parade with rental buses and watch parties

This Delco bar will bus Eagles fans to the Super Bowl parade, but some plan to watch at home

Philadelphia Eagles fans in Delaware County are finalizing their plans to either watch the Super Bowl parade on TV or be there in person.

Joe Magee, the owner of Marty Magee's Irish Pub in Prospect Park, said he is renting five school buses, similar to what he did in 2018, to bring Eagles fans from the bar to the parade at 8 a.m. on Friday.

"It's very difficult to navigate how to get downtown from Delaware County and back," Magee said. "We have so many great patrons in this area and all the surrounding towns … to be able to bring them all together and all do something like this together and get them there safe for a reasonable price, it's just really important to me."

Being at the parade is also important to Vinny Walsh, the owner of LaSpada's Original Steaks & Hoagies in Glen Mills. He's closing the store on Friday so his staff can go too.

"We as Philadelphia sports fans have gone through a lot of highs and a lot of lows. Way more lows than highs, you know what I mean?" Walsh said. "But to be able to be part of the group and celebrate with the highs, that's what it's all about. One team, one city."

But for those who don't want to make the trek to the city, P.J. Whelihan's Pub + Restaurant in Broomall is hosting a watch party at 11 a.m. General manager Brandon Foley said staff will be selling two Eagles-themed drinks: Let's Hunt Lemonade and a Hurts So Good shot.

"We open the doors at 10:30 for everyone to get in here and get a good seat," Foley said. "It's going to be electric. Completely electric."

On Thursday, decorations went up at the Roosevelt Community Center in Middletown Township, which is also hosting a watch party. It will be a family-friendly event where kids can make their own Eagles hats.

"We have games, we have arts and crafts, we have the parade on two TVs," Jennifer Maull, director of Parks & Recreation for Middletown Township, said.

But some Eagles fans like Jim Richer are aiming to keep it low key.

"My plans are to stay home and watch the parade on TV because I don't deal well with people, especially a million people."