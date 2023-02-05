Watch CBS News
Sports

Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles get celebratory send-off before heading to Super Bowl
Eagles get celebratory send-off before heading to Super Bowl 02:12

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Eagles have landed. 

One week before they'll face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Birds landed in Arizona on Sunday to start preparing for the big game. 

The team's plane had a "It's A Philly Thing" flag hanging from the window after it landed. 

NFL FEB 05 Super Bowl LVII Team Arrivals
PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 05: The AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles arrive via charter plane on Sunday, February 5th, 2023 at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, AZ Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was wearing a Kelly green Eagles throwback jacket as he walked off the plane. 

The team was greeted by fans on Sunday morning at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off before they traveled west 

Our crews also landed in Arizona on Sunday afternoon. 

CBS Philadelphia will have coverage online, through our streaming service and on the air as the Birds try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history versus former longtime head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs. 

First published on February 5, 2023 / 6:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.