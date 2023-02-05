Eagles arrive in Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs

Eagles get celebratory send-off before heading to Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- The Eagles have landed.

One week before they'll face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Birds landed in Arizona on Sunday to start preparing for the big game.

The team's plane had a "It's A Philly Thing" flag hanging from the window after it landed.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was wearing a Kelly green Eagles throwback jacket as he walked off the plane.

The team was greeted by fans on Sunday morning at Lincoln Financial Field for a send-off before they traveled west

Our crews also landed in Arizona on Sunday afternoon.

CBS Philadelphia will have coverage online, through our streaming service and on the air as the Birds try to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history versus former longtime head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs.