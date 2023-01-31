Watch CBS News
We now know the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII jerseys

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks Super Bowl LVII preps
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni talks Super Bowl LVII preps 24:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have revealed what jerseys they'll wear in Super Bowl LVII versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday, the Eagles tweeted they'll wear midnight green against the Chiefs in the big game.

A video showed patches being sewn on to the jerseys. 

The last time the Birds were in the Super Bowl in 2018, they also rocked the midnight night green jerseys. 

The Eagles and their fans are hoping for a repeat in the jerseys. 

In 2018, the Eagles topped the New England Patriots, 41-33, to win the team's first Super Bowl in franchise history.   

The Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs will take place on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. 

