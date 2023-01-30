When will Eagles-Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII?

Eagles NFC champions gear available in stores

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles will play former head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at 6:30 p.m.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big game:

How to watch

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on FOX and SportsRadio 94.1 WIP-FM.

Who is singing the National Anthem?

Chris Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy-winning country singer, will perform the National Anthem.

Who will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at the Super Bowl?

Abbot Elementary's own Sherly Lee Ralph will have the honors of performing the Black national anthem at the big game.

Who is performing during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy award-winning R&B, pop and hip-hop artist, will perform during this year's halftime show.

Betting odds

The Eagles opened as betting favorites versus the Chiefs in the big game.