Taylor Swift helped a Hatfield father and daughter bond over the NFL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Super Bowl LVIII marked Taylor Swift's 13th game of the season. She was supporting her boyfriend, now three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce. Her presence at games brought thousands of unlikely fans to the NFL.

One of those fans is Kara Braster. The 15-year-old sophomore in high school never sat down to watch football, despite her dad being a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan.

"It was usually just me on the couch. And you know, being a typical Eagles fan, a lot of screaming and anger at the TV," Chris Braster, Kara's dad, said.

Rewind the tape to September when Swift first went to Arrowhead Stadium, and Chris Braster suddenly had a buddy on the couch, wanting to watch football.

"I learned about interceptions, field goals and everything," Kara Braster said. "Every Sunday, Monday, we were watching the game."

Chris Braster added with a laugh: "I learned a little bit about Taylor too. I can make stupid dad pun jokes when I use the word 'Reputation' around the house."

Kara Braster didn't miss a Chiefs game, started playing Madden with her dad and even watched the rest of the Birds' season. Football Sundays became "the best day" for the two of them.

"Before this all happened, we didn't really spend that much time together. I think it brought us closer together," Kara Braster said.

Before kickoff this past Sunday, Chris Braster penned his thanks to the popstar, sharing it in a Philadelphia Eagles fan group on social media. He wrote in part:

"For some reason, many football fans freak out the second Taylor Swift is shown on the screen, but I could not be more thankful for this season and the attention she brought to the game. Before this season, my youngest daughter didn't know a field goal from a three-pointer. She couldn't have named 3 football players if her life depended on it. Granted, she may root for the wrong team now as her favorite, but she spent almost every Eagles game on the couch with me after the Taylor/Travis craze started… So, a big thank you to Taylor and Travis for [piquing] my daughter's interest in the game and giving us a common interest for Sunday afternoons…"

"Crazy to see how the story took off on Facebook that I posted Saturday. It was kind of neat to see other people post about sitting down and watching games with their dad," Chris Braster said.

Sunday was no different for the duo. They took their spots on the couch to watch the Chiefs take on the Niners.

Kara Braster was thrilled Taylor's boyfriend won, and her dad, thrilled to share a piece of his world with her.